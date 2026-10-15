NY Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere on a Torrid Pace to Start the Season

The New York Rangers are off to an excellent start to the season, and with a 6-2 record, they look very much like a playoff contender.

Following a busy offseason in which the franchise made a lot of moves to improve, the Rangers were hopeful to get back into the playoff conversation this year.

Last season, the last-place finish in the Eastern Conference was a major disappointment, and the team was hungry to improve. So far, they have been able to achieve that, and they have been excellent at home so far.

It was no secret that the Rangers struggled at MSG last year. However, with a 5-0 record right now, they have been able to defend home ice, and that certainly helps when it comes to trying to be a good team in the NHL.

While the new additions have certainly helped the team improve, New York is also seeing some excellent development from their young players. One player in particular who has been playing at a high level is Alexis Lafreniere.

Lafreniere on a Torrid Pace

Rangers heading across the river to face the Devils tonight. #NYR



Alexis Lafreniere will be looking to stay hot. In 8 games so far, he has totaled 10 points and has a four-game goal streak alive.



On his current pace in the new 84-game season, Laf is on pace for 105 points with… — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 15, 2026

With eight games in the books so far, Lafreniere is leading the Rangers in both points and goals. So far, he has totaled 10 points with seven goals and three assists. Currently, the former first overall pick is on a four-game goal streak, which is a career high.

Furthermore, while it’s early, the pace that he is currently on for both points and goals is really impressive. In terms of his points pace, he is on pace for 105 points and 73.5 goals.

While the pace of goals will surely come down, it has been a great start to the campaign for Lafreniere. If he is able to be a point-per-game player when it’s all said and done this season, the Rangers are going to be in good shape.

So far, he has been on both the first and second line this year, and it seemingly hasn’t impacted his play. This is a great sign for New York, and credit should go to Lafreniere for putting in the work to improve.

The play of Lafreniere is certainly a reason why the Rangers have done as well as they have. Improvements in the scoring department were a goal of the team this summer, and getting what they have from Lafreniere so far has been a major boost. While the torrid pace will undoubtedly cool, he is off to an excellent start to the campaign and helping New York win games right now.