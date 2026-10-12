NY Rangers Remain Perfect at Home With Impressive Win Against Canucks

Following the loss of their goalie Igor Shesterkin for the rest of the season, the New York Rangers were back in action on Sunday night hosting the Vancouver Canucks.

In the first period, the Rangers were the team that came out with some urgency. With some new-look lines in the top-6, it was the second line that scored the first goal for New York.

On a shot from J.T. Miller, Tye Kartye was able to pick up a long rebound and score his first of the season to give the Rangers an early lead. The second line has played very well so far this year, but getting the puck in the net is something that has eluded them a bit. However, the goal from Kartye was good to see, especially with it being even strength.

While the Rangers might have been able to strike first, it was Jake DeBrusk who was able to score his third goal of the season to tie it up. This might have been one that Dylan Garand would have liked to have back, but it tied up the game at 1-1 after one.

In the second period, things heated up with three goals in the period. Will Cuylle was able to break the tie with his first of the season. The talented forward has played some good hockey this year, and it was good to see him get one in the back of the net.

The Canucks would have an answer once again with a short-handed goal from Elias N. Pettersson. New York got caught out of position and without numbers, and it was Pettersson who capitalized in transition.

However, just before the end of the period, it was the second of the game for Kartye.

Rangers Open It Up

Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the third period, it was all New York. On the power play, Alexis Lafreniere was able to score his fifth of the season on an assist from Gabe Perreault. There was a notable change on the first power play with Perreault taking Pavel Dorofeyev’s spot with the first unit. With the goal coming on the power play with Perreault, this was a move that worked out for Sullivan.

Following the power play goal, New York was able to extend their lead with a goal from Perreault on an assist by Adam Fox. The talented young forward had a great game for the Rangers and continues to impress.

Near the end of the third period, Cuylle was able to score his second of the game to make it 6-2. The sixth goal made it a season-high for the Rangers and it was a great showing by the team on Sunday night.

Next up for New York will be their second game of the young season against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.