The New York Rangers were able to improve to 13-8-1 following a nice win against the Montreal Canadiens in the Capstone Game. In the victory, it was another solid performance in the net for the Rangers, who are getting some strong production from the position.

New York got off to a hot start to the season, but when their star goalie Igor Shesterkin went down with an injury, it created many questions for the team. As one of the best players in the league at the position, the Rangers were never going to be able to replace him in a one-for-one swap.

Furthermore, with the expected backup Joonas Korpisalo also injured to start the year, it put a lot on the shoulders of Dylan Garand. The 24-year-old was not on the NHL roster out of training camp, but was recalled when Korpisalo was announced out early on.

Garand did the best that he could in some tough circumstances without games off and proved that he could be a good goalie in this league. Now, while the team isn’t going to have Shesterkin for the rest of the year, the duo of Garand and Korpisalo looks to be more than capable.

Mike Sullivan, after the win against the Canadiens, spoke a little bit to Rangers On SI about the plan going forward with his two goalies, and the Rangers are in a much better situation in the net than they were a couple of weeks ago.

“You know we've pretty much established a, you know, a game plan where those two guys are going to share the load, so to speak, and our hope is that we get the best version of each guy.”

Goaltending Has Been Strong

Nov 13, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Dylan Garand (33) handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While starting the year on injured reserve was not the ideal way to start his career in New York, Korpisalo has been really strong in his first three games. He has posted a 3-0 record and on Monday night made some big saves for the team.

Furthermore, while Korpisalo has been good, the numbers for Garand overall this year have been as well. So far for the 24-year-old, he has totaled a 7-7-1 record, 2.37 GAA, and .910 save percentage.

Going forward, Sullivan having two good options in the net should make things not only easier for him, but also bring out the best in each of them. If it is going to be a true 50/50 split, it could also result in both of these players being able to be fresh and at their best.