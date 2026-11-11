Mike Sullivan Saw What NY Rangers Could Become Against Oilers

The New York Rangers looked a lot better in their second matchup of the season against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in the second game of their four-game road trip compared to the first matchup at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 1.

On their home ice, the Rangers lost 4-1, falling into an early hole and looking uncompetitive for a majority of the game. While the outcome in the second one was the same, ultimately losing 3-1, the team performed at a much higher level.

A lot of the numbers would suggest that New York was the better team, something that Captain J.T. Miller pointed out after the game. He was happy with how his teammates played, executing their game plan nearly perfectly. The difference was that the Rangers don’t have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl anchoring their lineup, as the star duo scored all three goals.

Head coach Mike Sullivan also pointed out how different the structure is that the Oilers play with under head coach Mike Babcock, praising his peer for the work he has done.

Oilers are a new-look team under Mike Babcock

Oct 7, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers head coach Mike Babcock watches game action against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When you look at the game that they’re playing this year, there’s less risk in their game,” the head coach said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “They’re dumping a lot more pucks in. They’re playing more straight ahead. Their rush coverage numbers, from an analytic standpoint, are really strong. They’re going to have numbers back. They’re going to make it hard for us.”

New York saw firsthand just how effective the style that Sullivan would like to see them play can be. The Rangers’ roster better fits that style this season compared to last, and is a big reason why the team has remained afloat despite not having their star goalie, Igor Shesterkin.

Taking fewer risks means putting Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo in less disadvantageous positions where they have to make Herculean efforts in net. As long as things are kept simple in front of them from a defensive standpoint, they can make the plays necessary to help the team win games.

New York remained competitive, and Sullivan was happy with what he saw on the ice, but they don’t have the kind of star power that Edmonton possesses.

Mike Sullivan happy with Rangers' performance despite loss

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You had to fight for your ice,” Sullivan said. “I thought we did a pretty good job limiting their opportunities. McDavid and Draisaitl are the two of the very best players in the game, and they’re hard to contain. And I thought our guys, for the most part, did a really good job competing against that line, in particular. It was one of those nights where you had to fight for every inch out there. I loved our compete level.”

The Rangers held the Oilers to 20 shot attempts and only two high-danger chances. New York generated 31 shots and 16 high-danger chances, but Devon Levi was on top of his game and stopped 30 of those shots.

The only goal for the Rangers was scored by Jaroslav Chmelar, who scored a short-handed goal in the second period, lighting the lamp for the second straight game.