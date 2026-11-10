NY Rangers Beat Oilers in Every Area Except the Scoreboard

The New York Rangers were playing against the Edmonton Oilers for the second time in just over a week.

On Nov. 1, they welcomed the Oilers to Madison Square Garden and did not play well. The Rangers suffered a 4-1 loss, a game in which they didn’t really feel competitive. That wasn’t the case in the rematch, despite the result being the same.

In the second game of their road trip, New York looked more prepared and up for the challenge. The game plan head coach Mike Sullivan put together was executed well, as the team was great on defense.

The Rangers held Edmonton to only 20 shot attempts and two high-danger chances, per Natural Stat Trick. For a team that is as explosive as they are, that is an incredible achievement. Ultimately, the difference in top-end offensive talent proved to be too much for New York to overcome in a game that center J.T. Miller felt was theirs to win.

Rangers played well against the Oilers but not enough to win

Nov 9, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers defensemen Marcus Pettersson (26) looks to make a pass in front of Edmonton Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin (92) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think we outplayed them today,” Miller said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “I thought we deserved a better fate. Their goalie (Devon Levi) played outstanding. I thought everybody, to a man, played hard. We’re blocking shots, defending hard. I thought we did a good job against their star players. It just wasn’t our night, unfortunately.”

Effort was certainly not an issue on the night. The Rangers played hard and executed the game plan that was put into place to help them succeed; the metrics were all in their favor as well for the contest.

New York had 16 high-danger chances, putting pressure on goalie Devon Levi with regularity. He proved to be up to the task, stonewalling the Rangers en route to 30 saves on 31 shot attempts. The only goal against him was Jaroslav Chmelar with a short-handed score to cut a 2-1 deficit in half during the second period.

Of course, games aren’t played on a computer or sheet of paper that says New York did everything to win. It is played on the ice, where the outcome was a disappointing 3-1 loss for the Rangers, snapping their three-game winning streak.

A SHORT-HANDED BREAKAWAY 😤 pic.twitter.com/vnxYLkN8Pe — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 10, 2026

Morale victories don’t mean much, especially when it comes to the standings. However, New York has to feel good about the way they played overall.

The Oilers are an elite team and have taken their performance to another level under head coach Mike Babcock. With their star trio of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Boucher driving offense with an improved defense behind them, they are a tough team to compete against.

The Rangers didn’t allow too many opportunities to those three, yet McDavid and Draisaitl still combined to score all three Edmonton goals on the night.