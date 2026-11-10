NY Rangers Glaring Lack of Finishing on Display Against Oilers

The New York Rangers put together an excellent game plan against the Edmonton Oilers in their second game of a four-game road trip.

Riding a three-game winning streak after defeating the Seattle Kraken over the weekend, optimism was high for the Rangers heading into a rematch against an Oilers squad that beat them 4-1 on Nov. 1.

While the score was nearly the same, with Edmonton coming away with a 3-1 victory to bookend New York’s three-game winning streak, this contest was a lot more competitive than the first. The Rangers executed most of the game plan exactly how they wanted, but there was one glaring difference between the squads: high-end offensive talent.

“But they still score,” Rangers center Mika Zibanejad said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required), when a member of the media mentioned the limited opportunities for Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. “They get a couple looks, and sometimes that’s all those guys need.”

Rangers couldn't match star power of Oilers

Nov 9, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) makes a pass in front of New York Rangers forward Noah Laba (42) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oilers had only 20 shot attempts on the evening and two high-danger chances, per Natural Stat Trick. As Mercogliano noted, the limited high-danger chances were the best mark the Rangers have held a team to this season, and it was the fewest Edmonton has generated.

That is proof the game plan head coach Mike Sullivan and his staff came up with, along with their defensive structure, was on point. On the opposite end, New York generated 16 high-danger chances, nine of which came on the power play, which they went 0-for-5 on.

Certainly a disappointing outcome, but that epitomizes what Zibanejad noted. It doesn’t matter how much you limit the Oilers’ stars; they are going to find a way to break through, and that is exactly what they did.

McDavid scored the first goal of the game on a misplay by goalie Dylan Garand as he attempted to play the puck, leading to an awkward exchange and the puck sitting in front of McDavid, who just had to push it past the goal line of a vacant net.

Edmonton’s second goal of the game came courtesy of Draisaitl, with assists from Vasily Podkolzin and Mattias Ekholm. He scored for a second time with an empty-net, short-handed goal to make the score 3-1.

That kind of high-end scoring talent is something the Rangers are missing and proved to be the difference. The perfect game plan, which led to plenty of positive metrics, still wasn’t enough to overcome the Oilers' star power, even on a night they were relatively held in check.

Alas, even a strong performance still resulted in the trio of Draisaitl-McDavid-Podkolzin outshooting New York 18-4 while they were on the ice. They still managed to create plenty of pressure even with the Rangers executing a well-thought-out game plan.