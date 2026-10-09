Mike Sullivan Showing Confidence in NY Rangers Emerging Star

There have been a lot of reasons for New York Rangers fans to be excited about how well the team has played to start the 2026-27 season.

After losing their season opener 3-0, the Rangers have reeled off four wins in a row in dominant fashion. All four victories have been by multiple goals, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, Utah Mammoth and New York Islanders.

Three of those wins have come at Madison Square Garden, a welcome change after the struggles they exhibited at home to start last season, losing seven in a row out of the gate and being shut out five times.

A lot of players have contributed to the hot start, but one who has stood out is Alexis Lafreniere. After finishing the 2025-26 season on a high note, expectations were on the rise for the No. 1 overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft. Turning only 25 years old on Oct. 11, he looks to have finally turned a corner with his performance.

Alexis Lafreniere earning the trust of Mike Sullivan

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) celebrates after scoring a third goal for a hat trick in the third period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In turn, head coach Mike Sullivan is showing a lot more confidence in him, deploying him in situations where playing defense is the No. 1 priority.

“Sometimes just the maturation of a player, they start to gain a certain perspective on what it takes to win,” Sullivan said, via Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “I think Laf’s commitment to play on the defensive side of the puck might be an indication of that perspective.”

One play in particular against the Islanders stands out when detailing his improved defense. Engaged in a board battle with Matthew Schaefer and Adam Pelech behind the net, Lafreniere was able to get the puck loose and slid a pass back in front of the net, where Oliver Bjorkstrand unleashed a hard slap shot.

He got the puck past Semyon Varlamov for the first goal of the game. It was just the beginning of the scoring for Lafreniere, who would record a hat trick in the game. He scored in the second period on Varlamov, showcasing an impressive snap shot that drew the attention of Mika Zibanejad.

The first hat trick of the season brought to you by Laf 👏 pic.twitter.com/w70GnliAyD — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 7, 2026

“His ceiling, I don’t think he’s touched it yet,” Zibanejad said.

The last of his hat trick scores came with an empty net after the Islanders pulled Varlamov to try and get back into the game.

Having the opportunity to score twice with an empty net proves just how confident the coaching staff is in Lafreniere. It is the equivalent of being on the penalty kill unit, playing a man down in a 5-on-6 situation to preserve a lead.

Tied for the team lead with five points through five games, the breakout campaign is in full swing for Lafreniere.