NY Rangers New-Look Fourth Line Makes Immediate Impact

If there was one positional group the New York Rangers couldn’t afford to lose a player at coming into the season, it was center.

The team’s depth down the center was already weak, but in their fourth game against the Utah Mammoth, veteran Joe Veleno went down with an injury. He suffered a lower-body ailment, and it was bad enough that he was placed on IR.

With him out of the lineup, the team needed to make a change. They recalled one of their top prospects, Cole Beaudoin, from the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL, to take his spot on the roster and in the lineup.

He was thrown right into the fire, making his NHL debut in a rivalry game against the New York Islanders. Lines were switched up a little bit too, with veteran Oliver Bjorkstrand moving down to the fourth and Tye Kartye moving up to the second.

Rangers new fourth line makes immediate impact

Oct 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) and Utah Mammoth right wing Clayton Keller (9) battle for the puck during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a surprising change, but one that ultimately paid off. The new-look fourth line with Bjorkstrand and Chmelar flanking Beaudoin looked great in their first action together against the Islanders.

When those three were on the ice together, New York outshot their rivals 7-3. Head coach Mike Sullivan gave credit to Bjorkstrand, who took the lineup change in stride and made an impact.

“I would imagine throughout the rest of the season he’s [Bjorkstrand] probably a guy we’re going to move around because he’s fairly versatile,” Sullivan said, via Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “He may go up and down lines depending on what the needs are at the time.”

There are some nights that fourth line will feature Matt Rempe, who was active on opening night against the Boston Bruins in a 3-0 loss but has ceded that spot to Chmelar in the four games since, all Blueshirts victories.

GP WITH THE FEED & BJORKY PUTS IT AWAY 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Ou9La6tlrP — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 7, 2026

Whatever the combination is, the Rangers have to be happy with the production they have received from that group thus far. Veleno was a sizable loss, given the speed and steadiness he provides defensively with his physicality, but for at least one game, the team has survived that loss.

Hopefully, they will be able to keep that production up. Having a player as experienced as Bjorkstrand on the line certainly helps; he has six 20+ goal seasons on his resume already. He scored his first two of the year against the Islanders, beating Semyon Varlamov for the first and third goals for the team in the game.

An offensively gifted player, New York is going to benefit greatly from his skill set, regardless of where he is deployed in the lineup.