NY Rangers Hot Start Catapults Them Into NHL Super 16

The New York Rangers have been performing at an incredibly high level in the early going of the 2026-27 season.

Fans started to get PTSD watching their favorite team lose 3-0 on opening night to the Boston Bruins, with their offensive struggles carrying over from last season. However, the Rangers wasted no time getting on track after that.

New York has won four games in a row, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, Utah Mammoth and New York Islanders. Three of those victories have come at Madison Square Garden, a welcome change after they lost seven in a row at home to begin the 2025-26 campaign, including being shut out five times.

With the strong start, it comes as no surprise that the Rangers are now featured in the Super 16 put together by 15 voters over at NHL.com. New York wasn’t featured in the inaugural rankings made coming into the season, but has catapulted near the top.

Where did Rangers land in Super 16?

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers received 143 points and are ranked No. 6, behind the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and Mammoth. They received 234, 190, 181, 180 and 148 points, respectively. The Hurricanes were No. 1 last week but have been surpassed by the Avalanche and Wild.

New York made the biggest jump in this week’s rankings, going from unranked to No. 6. The biggest change in the opposite direction, dropping down the rankings, belongs to the Dallas Stars, who went from No. 3 to No. 14.

Joining the Rangers as debuting clubs in the Super 16 are the Winnipeg Jets, who are No. 15, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are No. 16. All 15 voters on the panel had the Blueshirts in their rankings this week, but they were all over the place, being ranked as high as No. 1 and as low as No. 16.

It is a ranking the team has earned with its performance thus far, with its eight points being the most in the NHL. Goalie Igor Shesterkin has been excellent in net with a .926 save percentage and a 1.75 goals-against average.

Rangers receiving contributions from up and down roster

Oct 2, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Rangers goalie Dylan Garand makes a save in the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the one game he didn’t start against the Red Wings, Dylan Garand recorded the first shutout of his career.

14 different skaters have recorded at least one point thus far. 13 of them, along with Shesterkin, who has one goal and one assist, have multiple points. Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad are leading the way with five points apiece.

New York has looked like a well-oiled machine in the early going, stacking points in their hot start.