Multiple Western Conference Teams Make Sense for NY Rangers Forward Vincent Trocheck
With the offseason heating up, the New York Rangers will be looking to make some moves to help the team.
So far, this offseason has been pretty wild with some massive trades around the league. It isn’t often that top 10 picks get traded, but so far, both the fourth and ninth overall picks in the upcoming draft have been moved. Furthermore, with the Buffalo Sabres now ahead of the Rangers with the fourth pick, their desire to remain a contender and replace Alex Tuch could mean that pick moves again.
For New York, they have yet to be a part of some of the big trades. There have been some ideal targets for them to move, but asking prices have been through the roof. While they have been engaged, nothing has transpired yet.
The Rangers are certainly a team that wants to improve, but they have to be smart about this summer. New York has a couple of desirable trade assets, led by one of their talented centers. Even though the team might want to get better, moving him makes a lot of sense.
Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about a couple of teams in the Western Conference that make a lot of sense for Vincent Trocheck.
Would Trocheck Move West?
With a partial no-trade list, Trocheck does hold some power on where he might go this summer. However, while it has been noted that he would prefer to stay on the East Coast, perhaps a situation out West would be appealing.
Mercogliano and Baugh noted that teams that could make sense for him are the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, and Utah Mammoth. Of the three, the Ducks, who are an up-and-coming team, and the Kings do make some sense.
Los Angeles has his former teammate, Artemi Panarin, and also his former coach. At this stage in his career, playing for a contender makes sense, and both the Kings and the Ducks were playoff teams last year. While they might not be the preferred East Coast destinations, they could be appealing.
For New York, based on how some of the trades have gone so far this offseason, they have to be expecting to get quite the haul for the 32-year-old center. With some teams that could use him out West, it will be interesting to see if his list begins to grow.