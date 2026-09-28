NY Rangers' 2026-27 Roster Should Create Optimism

The New York Rangers will be starting up the regular season on Tuesday, and the team has a good idea about what the roster is going to look like on Opening Night.

While there could always be another move made before the start of the regular season, the Rangers are seemingly set for Opening Night. It has been a pretty wild summer for the franchise, and they are a group that is hungry to improve.

Last year was certainly one to forget, and while the direction of the franchise at times seemed uncertain, Chris Drury’s moves were a clear indication that the team is aiming to be much-improved.

However, while the talent and the depth of the franchise have improved, just how good they could be remains a question. Going from last place to being a playoff contender is no easy task, but that will be what New York is seeking to accomplish. Now, with rosters being set on Monday, the team pretty much looks like they will be set following some roster moves.

Final Rangers Roster Should Create Optimism

Sep 24, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the shootout winning goal against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the moves made to place both Taylor Raddysh and Dylan Garand on waivers, the roster seems set for the Rangers. The decision to waive Garand was certainly a challenging one for the team, and all eyes are anxiously waiting to see if he gets claimed. While they could still look to add a center on waivers, perhaps, New York should feel good about this group.

The Rangers are currently set to carry two goalies with Igor Shesterkin and Joonas Korpisalo. In front of them will be eight defensemen, with the team electing to keep Scott Morrow and Matthew Robertson in the mix rather than risk losing them on waivers.

Up front, both Matt Rempe and Jaroslav Chmelař made the cut, and as of now it appears that Rempe will be the frontrunner to be starting on Opening Night on the fourth line.

Due to New York working extremely hard this summer, their goal is to be a much better team and contend for a playoff spot this season. When looking at the roster, there is certainly reason to believe that they will achieve this.

This is a group that has improved quite a bit, and the team should be optimistic about what the upcoming campaign can be. The Rangers will be kicking things off on Tuesday night on the road against the Boston Bruins in their first test of the regular season.