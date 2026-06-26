NY Rangers Actively Engaged in Trade Talks for Ducks Forward
The New York Rangers are in the middle of what has already been a very busy offseason around the league. With the NHL Draft quickly approaching, there has been a ton of player movement already.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers figured to be a team that was going to be aggressive in trying to improve. So far, New York has seen a lot of desirable trade targets come off the board already, and the direction of the team is uncertain. The Rangers would certainly love to make a splash, but it doesn't appear like they will be able to achieve that in free agency. This is a class that is not looking strong, and New York might have to turn to the trade market to accomplish that.
Recently, Frank Seravalli wrote about the Rangers being a team heavily involved in trade talks for Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish.
McTavish Would Be Nice Addition
As the Rangers try to navigate the offseason, pursuing a young player like McTavish makes a lot of sense. The 23-year-old was the third overall pick not too long ago by the Anaheim Ducks, and while he might not have hit his stride with them, there is certainly a lot of potential in his game.
Last season, he totaled 41 points on 17 goals and 24 assists. Coming off a year in which he set a career high in both goals and assists in the 2024-25 campaign, the Ducks were likely hoping for a bit more.
For New York, he is the type of young player that makes a lot of sense for the team to target. The Rangers likely realize that with the free agency class not being the strongest, being a contender next season is going to be a challenge. However, adding young players like McTavish makes sense for them.
The 23-year-old could continue to get better with New York and be an important piece of the future for quite some time. While he would certainly make the Rangers better, the cost is going to be key. New York really isn’t in a position to part ways with young assets, and while McTavish is still very young at 23 years old, the asking price for players this summer has been astronomical.
Overall, while the talented forward of the Ducks makes sense for the Rangers, it will all come down to the price tag in order to acquire him.