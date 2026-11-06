Strong Third Period Propels NY Rangers Past Flyers

Coming off a much-needed win against the St. Louis Blues to snap a four-game losing streak, the New York Rangers were back in action on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Slow starts have been an issue for the Rangers, but in this one it was much better. New York is a great team playing with a lead so far this season, and they scored first in this one. On a redirection from pretty far out, J.T. Miller was able to redirect a shot by Marcus Pettersson toward the net. While the goal was initially given to Miller, it was later switched to Gabe Perreault with the puck going off him upon review.

The second line performed quite well in the first period and was the best unit for the team in the first. Also, it was another really strong start for Dylan Garand in this one, saving all nine shots that he faced.

In the second period, the Flyers would tie things up at the midway point of the period. Simon Benoit would score his first of the season on a deep shot from the blueline. Tyson Foerster recorded the assist on the goal, and it was the screen in front of the net that really helped block the view of Garand on this one.

Rangers get hot in third period for comeback win

The Flyers would keep up the momentum and take the lead on a goal from Noel Acciari, which was his second of the season. The assists went to Denver Barkey and Jamie Drysdale, with Barkey really making things happen.

This stretch in the second period was not a good one for the Rangers, and they allowed two goals to players that combined for just one all season coming into the game.

With New York looking a bit flat, it was noteworthy that the forward lines were once again switched in the third period. Perreault moved back to the first line, with Bjorkstrand up to the second and Dorofeyev going to the third.

IT'S A KARTYE PARTYE 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/XIaljYjiS1 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 6, 2026

Late in the third, the Rangers would go onto the power play and it would be Pavel Dorofeyev who tied it up with a clutch goal late. Shortly after, the line changes would pay off for the team and it would be Tye Kartye who gave the Rangers the lead with a goal.

New York was able to hold Philadelphia off the final 4:39 to hold on for a hard-fought victory. Garand was excellent, saving 23 shots to help get his team over the hump.

Next up for the Rangers will be the start of a West Coast and Canadian road trip. New York will be kicking things off against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.