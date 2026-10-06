NY Rangers' Adam Fox Picking Up Right Where He Left Off

The New York Rangers are off to a really strong start to the campaign with a 3-1 record and three straight wins. While a lot of the attention has been on who they brought in, they also have some key veterans performing well.

Following a tough year, the Rangers have been able to get off to an ideal start. Even though they lost the opener to the Boston Bruins, it has been some good play of late on both ends of the ice for New York.

Scoring was a question for the team coming into the year, but they have been much-improved in that area. Furthermore, the duo of Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand looks like one of the best in the league.

Despite the short camp, what Shesterkin has been able to do early on has been impressive. His being in his prime was one of the reasons why New York wanted to retool instead of rebuild.

Furthermore, while Shesterkin was a reason that the team believed they could compete, so too was the fact that they had Adam Fox. The star defenseman missing time really impacted New York last year, but he is now healthy and playing at an extremely high level.

Fox Picking Up Where He Left Off

Oct 2, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) takes a shot in the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the overall season wasn’t great for the Rangers, they certainly played better down the stretch. A main reason for that was the return and the stellar play of Fox.

Overall last season, he totaled 53 points with nine goals and 44 assists in 55 games played. As the quarterback of one of the best power plays in the league, Fox had a very strong season when he was healthy.

So far this year, he is picking up right where he left off. In four games, he has totaled four assists, and the Rangers are undefeated in games that he records an assist so far.

Fox being healthy and playing at a high level makes the Rangers a much better team. While injuries have slowed him down a bit, it wasn’t that long ago that he was a Norris Trophy winner.

There are a lot of good defensemen in the league right now, but Fox’s name should be in the mix as well. The 28-year-old is still in the prime of his career, and he could push toward 80 points this season. If he is able to reach that number, New York is going to win a lot of games.