NY Rangers' Adam Fox Poised For Big Season in 2026-27

The New York Rangers have finished up their four preseason games and will be back on the ice to start the regular season on Tuesday night. As the team hopes to have a bounce-back campaign, one veteran performing well will be key.

Coming off a disappointing year, the Rangers were very busy this summer trying to improve. New York finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, and there was a lot of discussion about whether or not they should break it down and rebuild or try and retool.

Famously, Chris Drury declared that the team would be retooling and not rebuilding, and that set the tone for the summer. Drury deserves a lot of credit for the job he and the front office were able to do this offseason. The Rangers are certainly a more talented team, and they do still have a couple of key pieces to build around. One of those players is their star defenseman, Adam Fox.

Fox Primed for Massive Year

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there are a lot of talented defensemen in the NHL, the Rangers are fortunate to have one of them. Fox can be one of the best players in the league at his position, but injuries last year cost him a lot of his season.

However, when Fox was on the ice, the Rangers were a much better team, and he was capable of showing what he can do. Last season, while he missed about a third of the campaign, Fox was really impressive when on the ice.

In 55 games played, the talented veteran totaled 53 points on nine goals and 44 assists. If he were able to be healthy for an entire year, he could have been a near point-per-game player.

When healthy, Fox is one of the best players in the league on the blueline, but staying on the ice can be a bit of an issue at times. He is a true first-pair defenseman and a quarterback of the power play.

Coming into this year, the Rangers are hoping to have one of the best power plays in the league. Fox is going to play a major part in that and is the quarterback of a unit that has improved this summer.

Overall, one of the main reasons why the Rangers still believed that they could be a playoff contender was because of Fox. Now, with a lot of new talent around him, he will be looking to prove them right.