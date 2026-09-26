NY Rangers' Projected Opening Night Lineup Looks Extremely Impressive in Win

Coming off a win against the New Jersey Devils in a shootout on Thursday, the New York Rangers were able to win their second straight game. This time it was in a very convincing fashion.

With the likely opening night roster playing against the non-regulars for the New York Islanders, the Rangers were expected to win this game on Friday, and they certainly did.

This was the last preseason game for New York, so they wanted to get a full game in for Igor Shesterkin and also to deploy their expected starting lineup. The Rangers will be starting up the season in just a few days, and with this being the last opportunity for in-game action, they looked like an impressive team at full strength.

Projected Opening Night Roster Looks Impressive

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brayden Schenn (10) chases after the puck in the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Islanders might not have had their regulars out there, the Rangers handled their business and looked very impressive in this one. Right from the start, New York set the tone, and they got things going quickly.

In the first five minutes of the game, the Rangers were able to score two goals. The first came from Oliver Bjorkstrand, who was able to stuff home a goal for his first of the preseason.

Following that goal, New York was then able to get one on the power play by J.T. Miller. The Rangers are hoping for a bounce back season from their captain and this goal was an encouraging sign.

In the second period, the Rangers were able to continue to pile on. Tye Kartye was able to score his first of the preseason, as it was a well-balanced attack for New York.

Following that goal, Will Cuylle was able to build off his great night on Thursday with another score, which made it 5-0 after two periods.

In the third period, Mika Zibanejad was able to get his first of the preseason on the power play to make it 6-0. Unfortunately, the Rangers were unable to shutout the Islanders with a goal coming from Pierre Engvall. While he might not have found the back of the net, it was Adam Fox with three assists in this one as well.

Overall, the Rangers did exactly what they were expected to do in this game and then some. Winning a game by such a large margin against any competition is impressive, and this New York team certainly looked like they were much improved.

Next up for the Rangers will be their season opener on the road against the Boston Bruins.