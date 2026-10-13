Alexis Lafreniere Earns Recognition Producing for NY Rangers
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Entering the 2026-27 NHL regular season, expectations were rising for forward Alexis Lafreniere.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, he hasn’t quite lived up to the lofty standards that come with being selected in that spot. He has been a solid, albeit not spectacular, performer on the ice, a key part of the team’s success.
However, if the Rangers wanted to take that next step and get back into the playoff picture, Lafreniere needed to start producing at a higher level. There were flashes of that breakout near the end of the 2025-26 season when he got placed on a line with Gabe Perreault and Mika Zibanejad.
Head coach Mike Sullivan decided to keep that trio together to begin this season, and the results have been fantastic. So much so, Lafreniere recently received some national recognition for his performance on the ice.
Alexis Lafreniere receives Three Stars of the Week honor
As shared by NHL Public Relations on X, the emerging New York star was named one of the Three Stars of the Week presented by Geico. Lafreniere was the third star, with Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger being the second star and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews being the first star.
It is quite an honor for the Rangers standout forward to receive, one that he earned with some big performances. He stuffed the stat sheet in three games against the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals and Vancouver Canucks, helping New York to a 2-1-0 record last week.
Against the Islanders on Oct. 6, Lafreniere notched the third hat trick of his career. As someone whom Sullivan is trusting to play more in defense-first situations, such as a 6-on-5 situation near the end of the game, Lafreniere took full advantage by finding the back of the empty net twice.
It was a four-point performance for him, recording an assist on one of the two goals Oliver Bjorkstrand scored.
In a 3-1 loss to the Capitals, in which starting goalie Igor Shesterkin went down with a season-ending lower-body injury, Lafreniere scored the only goal for his team in the contest.
Against the Canucks on Oct. 11, New York had a strong bounce-back performance, winning 6-2. Lafreniere recorded a multi-point game for the second time in three contests, scoring one goal and handing out one assist, which came 27 seconds into the game when Tye Kartye scored.
His five goals and eight total points on the season both lead the Rangers. This is the exact kind of start the team was hoping to see from Lafreniere, who also has a plus/minus ratio of +4, making a positive impact whenever he is on the ice.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.