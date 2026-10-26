NY Rangers Are Smart To Get Dylan Garand Extended Rest

New York Rangers goalie Dylan Garand has been under a lot of pressure the last few weeks to perform at a high level.

When No. 2 goalie Joonas Korpisalo went on IR just days into the regular season, it was Garand who was recalled to the Rangers to take his spot. It wasn’t very long until he found himself as the No. 1 goalie on the depth chart.

Against the Washington Capitals on Friday, Oct. 9, Igor Shesterkin suffered a lower-body injury. Garand relieved him, and the next day, Shesterkin was announced to likely be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

New York has played seven games since that point, and Garand has started all of them. There were some stretches of excellence, but recently, he has started to look a little worn down. As a result, James Reimer is starting against the Los Angeles Kings, but this is the right move for the team to make.

Dylan Garand getting much-needed breather

Oct 24, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Dylan Garand (33) looks up the ice in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reimer, who recorded a shutout in his only start for the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL, provides the team with much-needed goaltender experience after signing a one-year deal. The coaching staff clearly didn’t have much trust in Spencer Martin, whose only action was in relief of Garand in a 7-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils, and Martin was scored upon three times.

With Reimer starting on Monday night, it means Garand will get an extended breather to reset and rest up. He started on Saturday, Oct. 24, on the road against the Ottawa Senators. The next opportunity he will have to play is Sunday, Nov. 1, against the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden.

New York has performed at a much higher level at home, and having more than a week between starts could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Garand, who has given up 5+ goals in back-to-back starts.

Those underwhelming performances followed two excellent outings against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a 1-0 overtime loss, and a 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, in which he saved 57 out of 60 shots. It was a remarkable bounceback after the disastrous outing against the Devils.

Sullivan confirmed that Reimer will start tonight. Made it sound like a big motivating factor is giving Garand a breather.



"We're asking a lot of Dylan. He just had 7 starts in a row... I think there's a physical challenge to it, but there's also a mental challenge to it."#NYR https://t.co/cPgyB7tto4 — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) October 26, 2026

On the season, Garand now has a 4-4-1 record with a .900 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average.

This extended rest period will do wonders for him. As will having another goalie on the roster with NHL experience. Hopefully, Reimer proves capable of giving the team some productive starts with semi-regularity to keep Garand as fresh as possible.

45 games with the Kamloops Blazers during the 2021-22 season is the most games he has played in his career. That is a number he could blow by this season, especially if Reimer and Korpisalo can’t step up as capable options for head coach Mike Sullivan.