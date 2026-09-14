NY Rangers' Biggest Sleeper Isn't Who You Think
The New York Rangers are getting set for the upcoming season, and the expectation is that this team will be much better.
Coming off a year to forget, the Rangers were an active team this summer and made a number of key improvements to their roster. New York made it clear that despite finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference, they were going to be retooling and not rebuilding this offseason.
That was quite clear, and while they did add some young prospects and talent, they are going to be trying to snap a playoff drought and have a bounce-back season.
The Rangers were able to upgrade in all of the areas that they were trying to, and there were plenty of areas that needed help. New York was able to make improvements to both the forward spots and on the blueline.
Furthermore, while the team did add a lot of new talent, they also have some young players who they are expecting to take another step forward. One of the players who could end up being a sleeper player for the team is winger Will Cuylle.
Cuylle Could Be Sleeper
At just 24 years old, Cuylle is another one of the young players that New York is hoping will continue to improve. Over the last two years, the forward has been able to record 20 goals each season.
This coming year, Cuylle is likely going to be on the third line next to Noah Laba and Eeli Tolvanen. This group could be a nice line together, especially if Laba can take a step forward as a young player as well.
While Cuylle was able to hit the 20-goal mark last season, he did see a little bit of a drop in production. During 2024-25, he appeared to have his breakout season with 20 goals and 25 assists. However, he was unable to build upon it last year.
This coming season, especially if he is on the third line, he could end up being a nice surprise player for the team. Eyes will be on players like Gabe Perreault and Alexis Lafreniere in the top six, but the Rangers are going to need good play from all of their lines in the top nine if they are going to have success.
Overall, while Cuylle might be flying under the radar a little bit, he could be an important player for the team. After two years of 20 goals, a step forward in that category this season would be great for the team.