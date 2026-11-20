With the New York Rangers hitting the quarter-mark of the season, the team has shown some significant improvements from last year.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two years, including a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference last season, things needed to change for the Rangers.

This summer, Chris Drury was aggressive in trying to improve the team and get a bit younger. Both of those goals were achieved so far. New York is one of the younger teams in the league, and they are also in a playoff spot right now.

With a quarter of the season coming to a close, there have been both positives and negatives for the team. Furthermore, there have also been some surprises and disappointments. Here are the biggest of each so far.

Biggest Surprise

Nov 13, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Dylan Garand (33) in the net against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there have been some surprises for the team, the biggest has to be the performance of Dylan Garand this season. Just before the start of the season, Garand was sent down to the AHL. However, with an injury to Joonas Korpisalo, he was recalled early on.

Furthermore, the Rangers then saw Igor Shesterkin go down with an injury for the rest of the season. This forced Garand into the starting spot, and he has proven that he is a very capable NHL goalie despite some tough circumstances.

Without a proper backup for Garand, New York asked a lot of him in terms of not getting any days off. However, he never complained and put together some impressive performances so far.

Overall, he has totaled a 7-7-1 record, 2.37 GAA, and .910 save percentage. If not for Garand, the Rangers certainly wouldn’t be in as good of a position as they are now.

Biggest Disappointment

Nov 9, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers forward Pavel Dorofeyev (16) moves the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers were an aggressive team this summer, and their biggest addition was 25-year-old winger Pavel Dorofeyev. Coming off of two straight years with at least 35 goals, New York was expecting him to be a difference-maker on offense.

So far, the transition to the Rangers hasn’t been great overall. In 21 games, he has totaled six goals and six assists, but a shockingly poor -18 rating is not ideal.

New York is certainly relying on Dorofeyev to be a key player not only this year, but for seasons to come. While the numbers might not be great, what the box score doesn’t say is how many posts he has hit.

There is reason to believe that he is going to get going for the Rangers, but clearly they would have expected more from him.