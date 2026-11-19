There were a lot of people who thought that the season was over for the New York Rangers when their star goalie, Igor Shesterkin, went down with a season-ending lower-body injury against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 9.

He was the one player the team could not afford to lose, especially since his backup, Joonas Korpisalo, was already on the IR with an injury suffered days into the season. It created a brutal situation for the Rangers, turning to Dylan Garand, who was part of the team’s final cuts at training camp, to take over as their No. 1 netminder.

With three NHL starts under his belt, Garand went from starting with the Hartford Wolf Pack and being the No. 3 goalie in the organization to an unquestioned starter at the NHL level in a matter of days. That is a lot of pressure, and had he succumbed to it, no one would have been surprised.

Instead, Garand seized the opportunity to be a workhorse for his team and help keep them afloat during a tough time. He appeared in 12 consecutive games, starting 10 of them, and has put himself in the conversation at the quarter point of the season as a Calder Trophy contender.

Dylan Garand has been playing at high level for Rangers

Nov 9, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand (33) follows the play against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At The Athletic (subscription required), Scott Wheeler, Corey Pronman and Harman Dayal put together the current top five for the Calder Trophy, given to the best rookie in the NHL that season, and Garand came in at No. 5, landing in that spot on Wheeler and Pronman’s ballots and being unranked by Dayal.

Over at NHL.com, Dan Rosen has held the rookie netminder in even higher regard. In his Calder Trophy ballot, Garand is No. 2 behind only Montreal Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler, who has been outstanding this season, taking the No. 1 job away from Jakub Dobes.

It is easy to see why the Rangers’ goalie is held in such high regard. He has provided above-average goaltending in place of Shesterkin. In 15 total appearances, he has a 7-7-1 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.38 goals-against average.

Per Hockey Stats, he is currently tied with Korpisalo for 19th in the League with +2.6 Goals Saved Above Expected out of 78 goalies who have played in a game this season. Amongst goalies who have at least 15 appearances, Garand is sixth out of 12.

While there have been a few bumps in the road, as Garand looked worn down toward the end of his games-played streak, he deserves a lot of credit for the team being in the position it is at the quarter point of the campaign.

Without him, it is hard to envision New York being in the midst of the playoff race, currently in third place in the Metropolitan Division and seventh in the Eastern Conference in point percentage. With Korpisalo healthy and contributing at a high level himself, the burden has been eased off Garand, who has proven he is an NHL-caliber goalie.