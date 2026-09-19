Pavel Dorofeyev Gives NY Rangers Incredible Flexibility
Heading into the offseason, the New York Rangers wanted to add a bona fide top-six forward to the roster to help bolster the team’s offensive potential and compensate for the loss of Artemi Panarin, who was traded to the LA Kings ahead of the deadline.
Before the Rangers even came on the clock with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, they addressed their need for a new goal scorer. They made a blockbuster trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev.
Shortly after the trade was announced, New York worked out a lucrative long-term extension with him, agreeing to a seven-year deal with an annual average of $11 million. There are a lot of expectations that come with such a contract, but Dorofeyev isn’t fazed at all by it, ready to come in and do whatever it takes to help the team win.
That includes playing on either side of the ice. A left-handed shot, Dorofeyev has experience playing both left wing and right wing, and that versatility is something head coach Mike Sullivan plans to take full advantage of.
Pavel Dorofyev is versatile piece for Rangers to deploy
“The takeaway is that he’s capable of playing both sides,” Sullivan said at the start of training camp, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano and Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “He’s comfortable playing both sides, and that’s a win for us because it just gives us more options as far as what we want to do around him.”
Dorofeyev brings a much-needed dynamic shot to the Rangers’ lineup. He has scored 35+ goals in back-to-back seasons, excelling regardless of which winger position he played.
That creates some incredible flexibility for Sullivan to work with when figuring out the line combinations for the regular season. Dorofeyev’s ability to play either side means he can skate with any of his teammates, regardless of their handedness.
Endless possibilities exist for Sullivan, who can shake things up based on game situations. Ideally, Dorofeyev will play alongside a winger who can create more, such as Gabe Perreault or Alexis Lafreniere, and his willingness to play left or right wing can lead to some intriguing combinations.
Offense didn’t come easily to New York last season; they are hoping that changes now that Dorofeyev is in the mix. A prolific shooter with one of the best left-handed shots in the NHL, goals should come with more regularity for the Rangers during even-strength play.
The power play is where he can really thrive. Over the last two seasons, Wyatt Johnson of the Dallas Stars is the only player in the league who has more power-play goals than Dorofeyev has.