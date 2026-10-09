NY Rangers Captain Filling Role With Mentorship of Younger Players

A true NHL captain does his duty in preparing his team's next generation of stars, and for captain J.T. Miller of the New York Rangers, he's doing his part.

Miller was announced as captain of the Rangers on Sept. 16, 2025 — replacing Jacob Trouba. He was originally chosen by the New York franchise at No. 15 overall in the 2011 NHL Draft and found his way back to the Rangers after spending time with the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vancouver Canucks.

In fact, Rangers General Manager and President Chris Drury said part of the reason Miller was named captain was due to his well-rounded leadership qualities.

"We're pleased to announce J.T. Miller as the new captain of the New York Rangers," Drury previously said on Miller's captaincy to NHL.com. "Since his arrival last season, J.T. immediately became a leader for our group and exemplifies how we want to conduct ourselves both on and off the ice.

J.T. Miller taking younger Rangers players under his wing

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To this fact, and according to a recent story from Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required), Miller spent this past offseason golfing and training with younger members of the Blueshirts' roster.

Miller trained alongside Matt Rempe, Gabe Perreault, Drew Fortescue and more at the Ben Prentiss-run facility in Stamford, Connecticut.

The story also notes that Miller advocated for Fortescue and Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL) forward Liam Greentree to be grouped with the Rangers' NHL regulars at Prentiss sessions.

Greentree that said how he trained this offseason made a positive impact on his game.

"A lot of young guys coming into camp, they’re nervous. They don’t want to push someone the wrong way, push someone’s buttons. But being able to be with them for the summer, it just makes you more comfortable," Greentree had said.

J.T. Miller’s 2026-27 Season So Far

Oct 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Alberts Smits (12) and center J.T. Miller (10) and right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this year, Miller has posted two points across one goal and one assist in his five games ahead of their matchup against the Washington Capitals. With him wearing the "C," the Rangers have the longest active streak in the NHL with four consecutive wins.

This marks the 10th time in New York history and the second time in three seasons that the Blueshirts have won four of their first five games of the season. While Miller is a forward, his defensemen have also yet to allow a first-period goal in each of their first five games — their longest such streak since 1939.

Taking youngsters under his wing is also not an easy ask for Miller, given the multitude of younger players in the Rangers organization. They currently have the youngest roster in the NHL, with a 26.47 average age.

However, clearly this is a role Miller embraces. His impact as captain is likely expected to continue — especially should the wins continue, with youngsters producing at high rates.

Puck drop between the Rangers and Washington is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.