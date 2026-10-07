NY Rangers Showing Massive Improvement Early in Games

There was not a lot that went right for the New York Rangers during the 2025-26 season, finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Looking to turn things around, a lot of moves were made to upgrade the roster. It certainly helps to have more talent, but it takes more than just skill to succeed on the ice. Executing game plans is important, and it is something the Rangers struggled with last season, especially early in games.

Far too often, New York would dig itself into an early hole. Their goal differential in the first period last season was -11, which was 20th in the NHL. 32 times they entered the first intermission trailing, and only in five of those instances were they able to come back and win. 26.5 was the League average for trailing after the first period.

Getting off to a better start was certainly a point of emphasis coming into the season, and so far, the team has responded accordingly. The Rangers have played five games this season, and in all five, they have not allowed a goal.

Rangers are dominating first periods to start season

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the third period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to NHL.com, that is the longest such streak for the franchise since 1939. They have outscored their opponents 5-0 in the first period, with their season opener on the road against the Boston Bruins being the only contest in which they have yet to light the lamp before the first intermission.

Getting off to stronger starts and not having to constantly play from behind has led to better results in the early going. New York is riding a four-game winning streak and is successfully stacking points, already earning eight, which is the most in the NHL.

Not only are the Rangers playing with confidence right when the puck drops for the first time, but they are also sustaining it throughout the rest of the game. Through 15 periods this season, New York has either been ahead or tied at the end of 14 of them. The only one they weren’t was against the Bruins in the 3-0 season-opening loss.

The most encouraging thing about this early-season development of playing well in the first period is that the Rangers are doing it on home ice. Last season, Madison Square Garden was a house of horrors for the home team, not the visitors.

New York lost its first seven games at home last season, getting shut out five times. Their first victory at MSG didn’t come until Nov. 10 against the Nashville Predators.

The Rangers wasted no time getting on the scoreboard at home this season and are already 3-0-0 on home ice, setting a much better tone for the season ahead.