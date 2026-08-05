NY Rangers' Ceiling Going Forward Seemingly Has Limits
The New York Rangers are getting set for the upcoming campaign, and this is a group that is going to be much different-looking than last year.
This summer, the Rangers were one of the more active teams in the league in trying to improve, and by all accounts, the results have been solid. As the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, there were a lot of spots for New York to improve upon.
Chris Drury and the front office did a nice job addressing those needs, and the Rangers are a better team. However, with the major jolt of talent, what the ceiling is for the Rangers not only this year, but going forward as well.
Harman Dayal of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about some teams that could be stuck in the middle of the league. Unfortunately for the Rangers, they were seen as one of them despite a good offseason.
Rangers Seen as a “Middle Team”
Even though it was a strong offseason for the Rangers, this retooling of their roster is far from done. With a desire this summer to come into the offseason and get younger and better, New York was able to accomplish this.
There is certainly a scenario for the team now that they can contend for a playoff spot next season, but that might be their ceiling right now. Considering they were in last place in the Eastern Conference last year, that would be a fantastic turnaround.
However, while a playoff appearance would be great after one of the worst years in recent memory for the franchise, what the next step is going to be for the franchise will be interesting.
New York does have some key veterans that are getting older, especially up the middle. The center position is one that is going to be closely watched this year, especially after a bad year from J.T. Miller. The Rangers certainly need him to bounce back next year, but it’s hard to imagine that Mika Zibanejad and Miller are going to be leading the team to a Stanley Cup as they continue to age.
Overall, while the Rangers have improved quite a bit, what their ceiling is going to be is a fair question. As of now, it’s hard to see them being a Stanley Cup contender in the near future, but more moves can certainly be made to help this team improve.