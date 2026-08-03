Why Cole Beaudoin Will Make or Break Vincent Trocheck Trade for NY Rangers
It has been a very busy summer for the New York Rangers, and there is all of a sudden reason to be optimistic about the future for the franchise.
Coming into the offseason, the Rangers were a team that was hoping to improve quite a bit. New York finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, which for most teams would signal that it is time to rebuild.
However, the Rangers still have some elite talent like Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin that they believe they can win with. This summer, the moves they made were to find a balance between getting both better and younger, which were two major needs.
In some cases, New York was clearly a buyer trying to add talent to help now. However, in others, they were the team dealing the better of the assets for help for the future.
With a plethora of trades being made, one of the most important for the team will be their exchange with the Utah Mammoth.
Cole Beaudoin Will Make or Break Vincent Trocheck Trade
It was largely expected that the Rangers were going to deal Trocheck this summer, and it did finally come to fruition. While many were expecting to see a first-round pick come back in return for the veteran forward, instead one of the key pieces was a former first-round pick.
While Sean Durzi is going to likely have a positive impact on the second-pair for New York, he is only under contract for a couple more years, making Beaudoin the more important player when it comes to judging how this deal truly pans out.
The talented young center instantly has become the best prospect for the Rangers at that position, and with a couple of aging players in Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller up the middle, it will be really important for him to continue to improve.
Beaudoin was an impressive player for the Barrie Colts in the OHL last season, totaling 88 points on 33 goals and 55 assists in 54 games played. Furthermore, with 29 points in 15 playoff games last year as well, there is a lot to like.
The former first-round pick might not ever be a first-line center in the league, but he seemingly should be able to be a good middle-six option up the middle. If that ends up being the case, New York should be really pleased with the return for Trocheck.