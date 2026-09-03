NY Rangers' Center Depth Should Be Biggest Concern
With the start of the regular season quickly approaching, the New York Rangers will be getting set for a very important year.
Coming off a very busy summer in which the team was ultra-aggressive in trying to improve, the Rangers feel like a franchise that, at the very least, has to contend for a playoff spot this season.
General manager Chris Drury was aggressive in his pursuit of help, and while some moves were geared toward the future, he also moved three first-round picks this summer. Considering this was a team that had just finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, that decision comes with major risk for the future.
However, while the team upgraded in a lot of areas and looks to be much-improved on paper, there will still be some concerns about a few areas. One of the most pressing for the team is right up the middle at the center position.
From both a production standpoint and a long-term outlook, this is somewhere that Drury is going to have to address sooner or later, and it could end up being a weakness for the team this coming season.
Center Depth a Major Concern
When looking at the lineup for New York heading into the year, it is pretty clear who will be playing at center. From the first line down, it will be Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Noah Laba, and Joe Veleno.
While Veleno was a free agent signing this offseason and will help anchor the fourth line, it is the top nine that has some concerns. Even though Zibanejad had an impressive campaign last year, there is concern that he might not be a first-line center on a contending team.
Furthermore, it was not a good season at all for J.T. Miller in his first full year back with New York. He is one of the key players that the Rangers need to be better, or they could be in some trouble.
On the third line, it will be Laba looking to take another step forward. The Rangers have added some good talent to play alongside him, and the hope will be that he continues to develop.
In the system, the next center up could be Cole Beaudoin, who was one of the key pieces in the Vincent Trocheck deal. However, after him there isn’t much that will be ready to likely contribute soon, and that is a concern.
Overall, while the team should be better, production up the middle will be an important thing to watch for the Rangers this season.