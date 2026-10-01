NY Rangers Centers Have Played Extremely Well Against Lightning

The New York Rangers are getting set for their home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and following a shutout loss to the Boston Bruins, the team will be hoping to earn its first win of the season.

It was not a great season opener for the Rangers in Boston. New York was shut out by the Bruins in a 3-0 loss, and with the game being tied with four minutes to go, that is frustrating to see.

Igor Shesterkin played extremely well in the loss, but the offense wasn’t able to get the job done. Overall, the team didn’t perform well, but it was just one game after a short training camp and preseason.

Now, with the team coming back home for their opener, they will be challenged by a talented Tampa Bay team. However, the Rangers have a couple of players who have done really well against them and could be key in pulling off the win.

Rangers Centers Perform Well Against Tampa Bay

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) warms up before the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there has been a lot of talk about the center position both this year and in the future for New York, the top duo for the Rangers has performed well against Tampa Bay.

Considering how good the Lightning have been over the last several years, it is encouraging to see that the Rangers have had some success against them.

A main reason for that has been the combination of J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad. The two veteran centers for the Rangers are key players not only against the Lightning, but for the season in general.

New York is hoping for big years from both of them, and their play could determine how well the Rangers end up doing this campaign.

Against the Lightning in recent years, these two have done well. Per NHL.com, each are on a five-game point streak against Tampa Bay. Miller has totaled two goals and four assists during that span, and Zibanejad has totaled four goals and three assists.

Going back a little further, Miller has totaled five goals and 10 assists in his last 11 games against the Lightning. For Zibanejad, he has totaled 11 goals and nine assists in his last 14 games.

Overall, the talented centers for the Rangers have produced well both recently and for a longer period of time against Tampa Bay. As the team hopes to get their first win of the season in the home opener, these two will be key.