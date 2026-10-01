NY Rangers' Second Line Could Be Difference Maker Against Lightning

The New York Rangers will be getting set for their second game of the season, and it will be their home opener against the very talented Tampa Bay Lightning.

With a lot of optimism surrounding the team coming into the year, it was a disappointing season opener for the Rangers against the Boston Bruins.

In the loss, New York was shut out by a score of 3-0, but it was frustrating because it all came with four minutes left in the game. While it wasn’t a great performance by the Rangers overall, Igor Shesterkin really played well and kept them in this game.

Unfortunately, some mistakes and giveaways finally resulted in a couple of goals for the Bruins, and they came away with the win.

Due to the struggles of the team to start last season, it is imperative that they get off to a better start, and that is even more important at home. The struggles of New York at MSG last year to start the season were well-documented, and the team will be hoping to make that a thing of the past.

While there weren’t a ton of bright spots outside of Shesterkin, the play of the second line was one of them. As they get set to face a very good Lightning team, they will need this group to perform well.

2nd Line Could Be Difference Maker

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, the second line was one that many were keeping their eye on. With it being clear early on that Mike Sullivan was going to be sticking with what was a strong trio on the first line of Mika Zibanejad, Gabe Perreault, and Alexis Lafreniere, that resulted in some of the newcomers joining J.T. Miller.

While the sample size is just one game, this group was the best one on the ice for the Rangers. In 11:18 of ice time together, they had an xGF% of 68.6, which was the best of the forward group.

As expected with the line doing well, the Rangers saw some encouraging things from their two new forwards. Pavel Dorofeyev led the way for the team with an ixG of 0.49, and Oliver Bjorkstrand had an ixG of 0.43.

Even though they didn’t get a puck in the back of the net, they both played very well, and that is a good thing for the Rangers. As the team hopes to get their first win of the year, this line could be the difference-maker.