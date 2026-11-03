NY Rangers Continue to Shake Things Up by Recalling Jaroslav Chmelar

The New York Rangers are getting set for their upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues, and they are going to have a bit of a different look coming into that matchup.

With the Rangers on a four-game losing streak, the team is seemingly looking to switch some things up. In practice, they had some drastically different lines, and now they have also made a roster move ahead of their game.

New York has not been playing well of late, with losses in six of their last seven games. The team is trying to navigate life without Igor Shesterkin, and the depth in the net has been challenged.

Dylan Garand is being asked to do a lot, with Joonas Korpisalo still out, and not getting a break has seemingly impacted the 24-year-old. Now, with the team trying to figure out how to snap out of it, they are calling up one of the players who was playing during their strong start.

Jaroslav Chmelar Gets Recalled

Jaroslav Chmelar has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack. Taylor Raddysh has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) November 2, 2026

Following a little stint in the AHL, it is going to be Chmelar coming back to the Rangers, with Taylor Raddysh being sent back down. The fourth line is getting a much different look with all of the line changes, and it will be interesting to see what this group will be able to accomplish on Tuesday.

Based on practice, the fourth line is now set to have Noah Laba in the lineup up the middle. The injury to Joe Veleno has quietly had an impact on the Rangers, with the center spot being a bit of a revolving door on the fourth line. This position is not a strength of the team and that is a major concern.

Now, due to the struggles of Laba on the third line, it has resulted in Will Cuylle switching positions to try and provide a boost.

What will be interesting to see with Chmelar coming back is if it will be him and Matt Rempe on the wings alongside Laba. The line in practice was Rempe with Raddysh, so it could be that trio on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues.

So far this season, Chmelar has yet to record a point for New York, but he will be hoping to change that now that he is coming back. If it is him and Rempe on the wings, the Rangers will be featuring a ton of size on that fourth line.