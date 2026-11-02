NY Rangers' Dylan Garand Takes Accountability in Loss to Oilers

The New York Rangers suffered their fourth straight loss and the sixth loss in their last seven games. After the loss, their young goalie Dylan Garand took accountability.

Following nearly a week off, the Rangers were hoping that a nice little break would help them snap out of the funk that they have been in. This is a team that has not played their best hockey of late, and unfortunately on Sunday night, they ran into a very talented Edmonton Oilers team.

One of the key things for New York so far this season has been getting ahead early. The Rangers are a much better team playing with a lead than they are trying to play from behind.

In this loss on Sunday night, they were once again down 2-0 in the blink of an eye, and things looked like they might spiral. The Rangers did turn it on after the slow start and played really well in the second period, especially.

Ultimately, the Rangers lost 4-1, with the Oilers being able to add on an empty-net goal at the end.

After the game, Garand spoke to the media and took ownership of the bad start. “You know, disappointing, and felt like I let the team down a little bit with my start tonight,” Garand said to Rangers On SI.

Garand Shows Leadership

Nov 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) shoots the puck past New York Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand (33) for a goal in the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a 24-year-old, the young goalie showed some exceptional leadership and accountability in the loss. The Rangers have had to put him in a tough spot with both their starting goalie and expected backup goalie injured.

Garand has taken it in stride, and while there have been some ups and downs, he hasn’t been afraid of the moment. In the loss to the Oilers, Garand did allow a couple of quick goals.

The first to Connor McDavid was just a generational talent doing his thing, but he beat Garand regardless. The second goal is the one that Garand surely would have liked to have back.

Overall, Garand has been asked to do a lot for this Rangers team and for the most part he has risen to the occasion to help. While Garand might not be ready to be a starting goalie in the NHL, he has done all that he can for the team during this challenging stretch.

Considering he is just 24 years old and was expected to be developing in the AHL, him showing leadership and accountability is a great thing going forward.