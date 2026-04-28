NY Rangers Could Have 3 Players on Team Canada in IIHF World Championships
For the second consecutive year, the New York Rangers fell short of making the playoffs. As a result, it is going to be a few months until New York Rangers fans can see their favorite team take the ice again.
The Rangers are going to be back at it sometime in September when training camp gets started, with preseason games to follow shortly. And before they know it, the regular season will be underway.
However, New York fans won’t have to wait too long to see some of their favorite players taking the ice. With the IIHF World Championships taking place this summer, there are a few players who could be partaking in the tournament.
Team Canada is where the Rangers could be the most well-represented. As shared by Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required), three players could be in the mix for a roster spot.
Three Rangers in running for Team Canada
Will Cuylle, who played for Team Canada in 2025, has not yet decided if he will be participating this time around. He played well for the team last year, recording four total points with two goals and two assists with a plus/minus of +1.
A key part of New York’s long-term plans, it would not be a surprise if he looks to get some much-deserved time off this summer. Cuylle has been incredibly durable for the Rangers, playing all 82 games in two consecutive campaigns and 81 during the 2023-24 season.
Another young New York winter, Gabe Perreault, won't be playing in the IIHF World Championships. He is spending this summer focusing on improving his body and strength as an expected full-timer with the Rangers for the 2026-27 campaign.
Another New York player who was on the roster last year but may not be involved in 2026 is goaltender Dylan Garand. He made one start for Team Canada and recorded a shutout victory, but is aware his odds of making the team this time around are slim at this point.
“I still haven’t heard anything, so that’s probably not a good sign,” he said.
Garand made three starts with the Rangers this past season and will factor into the mix as Igor Shesterkin’s backup for next year, with future Hall of Famer Jonathan Quick announcing his retirement.
Last but not least for a spot on Team Canada is Alexis Lafreniere. Conversations haven’t been had with decision makers, but when asked if he had any interest in playing, he said, “Yeah, but we’ll see.”
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft recorded 57 points this past season, which is tied for the most in a single season. He scored 24 goals with a career-high 33 assists. However, his plus/minus ratio was negative for the second consecutive campaign at -7.