Jonathan Quick Reflects on Final Game in Career With NY Rangers
A game between two teams eliminated from the postseason, which was the case when the New York Rangers took the ice against the Florida Panthers, normally wouldn’t drum up much attention.
However, this matchup was different. It would be the final time that Jonathan Quick started in the net as an NHL player. Hours before puck drop, he revealed that his illustrious career was coming to an end because he was retiring.
That set the table for what would be an emotional evening, which started off with an incredible tribute from his teammates. Quick led the team out of the tunnel onto the ice for warmups, and every Rangers player was donning a No. 32 Quick uniform during the skate to celebrate him and his career.
“That was special from those guys,” Quick said, via George Richards of NHL.com. “It is in the back of your head throughout it, but you’re trying to enjoy it. The team played great. I wish I had a couple more saves for them to finish it up. But, they deserved to win. I should have had a few more, but it was still special to see the way these guys played. It’s an honor to play my last game with this group here.”
Jonathan Quick was emotional during last NHL start
The Panthers jumped on Quick in the middle of the first period. Cole Reinhardt got the scoring started 9:35 into the period on a goal assisted by Tobias Bjornfot and Vinnie Hinostroza.
Just less than two minutes later, it was Mackie Samoskevich who lit the lamp for his 12th goal of the season, which was unassisted.
However, New York wasn’t going to just roll over and give up in Quick’s final start of his career. They regrouped and battled back, starting with a goal from Matthew Roberson, his sixth of the season, 15:19 into the first period, with an assist from Noah Laba.
Just about 22 game minutes later, 17:20 into the third period, the Rangers would score again to even things up at two goals apiece. Gabe Perreault would get on the board with his 11th goal of the season, assisted by Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere.
The teams would remain in a stalemate until deep into the third period. With less than two minutes before an overtime period was needed, Reinhardt scored for the second time in the game with an assist from Donovan Sebrango and Luke Kunin for the game winner in a 3-2 loss for the Blueshirts.
Quick ended the game with 13 saves on 16 shots faced in the final start of his career. After the game, Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky took the lead for the handshake and requested that the Rangers send their goaltender back out so that he could be honored properly.
“What a brilliant career, such a competitive athlete to be as good as he was for as long as he was,” Maurice said of Quick. “It was an honor to be on the ice against him tonight.”
A loss certainly isn’t how anyone wants to end their career, but that doesn’t change the fact that Quick is one of the best to ever do it as a goaltender.