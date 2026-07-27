NY Rangers Could Have an Elite Power Play Unit Next Season
As the offseason continues for the New York Rangers, the team will be starting to prepare for what next year will look like. With a bunch of new faces, Mike Sullivan will have his work cut out for himself. However, one unit could be really strong.
While the 2025-26 campaign was certainly a disappointment for the Rangers, the future is looking brighter for the franchise heading into next season. New York was a team that was retooling, and while it was a bit uncertain at times what the plan was, they are an improved group.
Help offensively was certainly a goal for the front office this summer, and with some additions up front and on the blueline, they should be better in that area. However, even though the team might have struggled to score five-on-five, they did have one of the best power plays in the league last year. Now, that unit is looking even better.
Rangers Could Have Elite Power Play Unit
Even though the offense might not have been the best, the power play unit for New York was impressive last year. This was a group that ranked fifth in power play percentage at 24.7%.
Due to the success of this unit, it was surprising that the Rangers overall ranked in the bottom half of the league in terms of goals per game. With a top five unit on the man advantage last year, the unit is shaping up to be even better this coming season.
The addition of Pavel Dorofeyev will certainly help with that. The 25-year-old scored 37 goals last year and was a major contributor on the power play for the Vegas Golden Knights. Of his 37 goals, 20 of them came on the man advantage.
For New York, it was Mika Zibanejad who led the way for the team on the power play, totaling a team-high 16 goals. Furthermore, Alexis Lafrenière was also solid on the man-advantage toward the end of the season, totaling nine power-play goals.
While adding Dorofeyev to the unit will help them quite a bit, getting a healthy Adam Fox in the lineup will also. The talented defenseman only played in 55 games last year, but was still tied for the team lead in power-play assists with 19.
Overall, while this was a top five unit last year, there is reason to believe that it could be even better this coming season. If that ends up being the case, the offense overall should improve for the Rangers.