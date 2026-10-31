NY Rangers Could Land Draft Capital in Realistic Matt Rempe Trade With Oilers

As the New York Rangers prepare to host the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, could the two teams end up being trade partners in the near future?

With the Rangers still on their nice break following losing their third straight game and the fifth out of their last six, the team will be focused on trying to snap out of their funk.

While there has been a lot of talk about the production in the net, mistakes in front have also resulted in some issues. The nice break for the team comes at a good time, and the hope will be that they will be returning fresh and ready to go on Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers are off to a really strong start to the season, and this will be a major test for the Rangers. New York has been excellent at home this year, and they will be hoping to get their seventh win of the young season at MSG.

However, with the Oilers coming to town, a recent report about them potentially being interested in one of the Rangers' forwards comes at a unique time.

Oilers Get: Matt Rempe

Rangers Get: Oilers 2027 5th Round Pick

Oct 13, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) fights with Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Jeffrey Viel (25) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Oilers having two picks in the fifth round, with one coming over from the Boston Bruins, moving one of them could make sense. Due to their desire to add some toughness, Rempe could help Edmonton in that area.

Protecting Connor McDavid and having a player like Rempe on the ice who would be able to be a deterrent to players potentially looking to land a little extra on the star of the Oilers makes sense.

With the Rangers this year, Rempe has had a hard time getting in the lineup. Of the 14 games that the team has played, the 24-year-old has appeared in just two of them. Furthermore, when he has seen action, he is averaging under seven minutes per game.

New York has had some movement along their lines, and the fourth line certainly hasn’t been set by any means. With that being said, Rempe not getting into the lineup is a bit of an indication of where he stands with New York.

As one of the biggest players in the league, he can be an absolute force on the ice. For an Oilers team that is looking to add some grit, he will certainly provide that. However, the rest of his skill set can be questioned, and for a Rangers team that seemingly doesn’t have a spot for him, trading him does make sense.