NY Rangers Understandably Free Fall in NHL Power Rankings

The hot start that the New York Rangers got off to this season feels like a distant memory with how things have gone recently.

After a hot 6-2-0 start, the wheels have started to come off for the Rangers. They are 1-4-1 in their last five games, with injuries starting to catch up to the team. There was one player New York couldn’t afford to lose this season, goalie Igor Shesterkin, and he went down in the sixth game against the Washington Capitals with a season-ending lower-body injury.

Without him, Dylan Garand has been thrust into the No. 1 role. The rookie has already shown signs of fatigue, being asked to play in nine consecutive games, which includes a stretch of seven straight starts.

This extended break could not have come at a better time for him and the team. There is a lot to figure out, which is why it comes as no surprise that the Rangers are heading in the wrong direction in the NHL power rankings compiled by Sean Gentille and Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (subscription required).

Where did Rangers land in this week's NHL power rankings?

Oct 26, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (10) celebrates his goal with New York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (5), New York Rangers right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) and New York Rangers left wing Tye Kartye (24) against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York is in a free fall. After being No. 11 in the previous edition, they have dropped out of the top half and are currently ranked at No. 20. That nine-spot drop is the biggest in the League this week, and it is hard to argue against it.

The goalie situation is hard to ignore, with the Rangers still waiting to get Joonas Korpisalo back in the mix. He went on IR days into the regular season with what was later revealed to be a foot infection. The veteran goaltender has resumed some skating, so hopefully he will be available soon.

It is fair to wonder how impactful he will be, but New York is willing to try anything after sending 38-year-old James Reimer out there against the Los Angeles Kings, only for him to be pulled after one period and deal with an upper-body injury.

Head coach Mike Sullivan has spoken at length about how it isn’t all on the goalies. The defensive structure in front of them needs to improve; that was almost certainly a point of emphasis during this extended time off.

Rangers have bright spots despite struggles

Oct 24, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) skates with the puck in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the bright side, the Rangers are receiving stellar production from Adam Fox, who is reminding everyone how elite he is when healthy. He has 17 points through 14 games, including 16 assists, which leads all defensemen.

The breakout Alexis Lafreniere showcased near the end of the 2025-26 campaign has proven to be legitimate. He has been outstanding with 16 points, scoring a team-high nine goals to go along with seven assists.

Tye Kartye and J.T. Miller, an unexpected duo on the second line, have also produced at a high level. Both have 10 points on the season, scoring four goals and handing out six assists apiece.

However, the elephant in the room remains: Pavel Dorofeyev. He has gotten off to a painfully slow start on the stat sheet with only three goals, but his underlying metrics remain solid. His five assists are a nice added bonus as well.