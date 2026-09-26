NY Rangers Defenseman Claimed by Nashville Predators off Waivers

The New York Rangers have been making cuts throughout the week in an effort to get their roster compliant for the regular season and down to 23 players, with the deadline being Sept. 28.

There have been plenty of players waived in the last few days, with a majority of the players clearing waivers and being assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack, their AHL affiliate. However, one player who was waived didn’t clear.

As shared by Elliotte Friedman on X, defenseman William Trudeau has been claimed by the Nashville Predators, ending his tenure with the franchise after only a few months.

On June 26, the Rangers acquired Trudeau from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Brett Berard, as New York was looking to shed some bottom-six depth while looking to reinforce their defensemen depth chart.

Rangers defenseman William Trudeau claimed by Predators

Sep 24, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman William Trudeau (84) controls the puck in the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A short time after, on July 6, the Rangers signed Trudeau to a one-year, two-way deal, which meant he would have a salary for when he played in the NHL and when he was in the AHL. However, the Predators will now be assuming that contract after putting in a claim for him.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, No. 113 overall, Trudeau spent the 2025-26 season in the AHL with Laval Rocket and performed quite well. In 20 games, he recorded 20 points, scoring eight goals to go along with 12 assists.

When he was on the ice, he made a positive impact with a plus/minus of +3. He also served 54 penalty minutes. Turning 24 years old on Oct. 11, there is certainly some development he could do to become a regular part of an NHL lineup.

It is very rare for players to be claimed by another organization. Last year, there were 233 players placed on waivers, and only 10 were claimed. Trudeau is one of only three players who have been claimed thus far during this cycle of cuts.

Nashville claims William Trudeau from the Rangers https://t.co/rR3MfNRZ02 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 26, 2026

The others are Leevi Merilainen, who was waived by the Ottawa Senators and claimed by the Vancouver Canucks, and Andreas Englund, who was waived by the Calgary Flames and claimed by the Detroit Red Wings.

Trudeau being claimed could lead to the Rangers rethinking the other cuts they have to make. Scott Morrow, a 23-year-old right-handed defenseman, is on the roster bubble and has more perceived upside than Trudeau, making him a player who could be claimed as well.

A similar conundrum will exist with goalie Dylan Garand, who could draw interest on waivers as well.