NY Rangers Trade Brett Berard to Eastern Conference Rivals
The New York Rangers have been involved in plenty of trade rumors leading up to the 2026 NHL Draft.
Fans have been patiently awaiting a deal to come to fruition, and the wait is finally over. It isn’t a blockbuster by any means, but at least the fan base now knows for sure that team president and general manager Chris Drury is at least working the phones.
The Rangers have completed a trade with the Montreal Canadiens. Forward Brett Berard is on the move, and in exchange, the team has acquired defenseman William Trudeau. No longer waiver-exempt, this was a smart deal for New York to make.
Berard was reportedly looking for a change of scenery this offseason, and rightfully so. His path to playing time with the Rangers was an obstacle course filled with challenges to overcome because the team is overloaded with bottom-six forward types.
Rangers trade Brett Bedard to Canadiens for William Trudeau
After playing in 35 games during the 2024-25 campaign, Berard got into only 10 games with New York this past season and didn’t record a point. That certainly didn’t bode well for his future with the franchise, but he will now get a clean start with the Canadiens.
Trading him and getting back anything is certainly better than placing him on waivers and watching him leave for nothing. In exchange, the team landed Trudeau, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, who has been playing in the AHL with the Laval Rocket over the last four seasons.
A left-handed defenseman, he fills a void in the organization’s pipeline that leans right-handed when it comes to blueline players. This was a shrewd move by Drury to deal from a perceived position of strength and depth to address one of the weaknesses that existed.
Trudeau isn’t likely to solve all of New York’s problems at the blueline, but it was a worthwhile addition. Last season, he scored eight goals, which tied his career high, and handed out 12 assists.
He has played in 260 games across four campaigns with the Rocket, totalling 90 points, scoring 28 goals with 62 assists. The 2023-24 season was his most productive, when he had 16 assists and 24 total points.
Trudeau has some playoff experience during his time with Laval, appearing in 15 postseason games and recording three assists during that span.
Given how deep Montreal was with defensemen, Trudeau faced difficulty moving up the depth chart. The Rangers are much lighter in that regard, giving him a better path to the NHL, similar to what Bedard should experience with the Canadiens.