NY Rangers' Defenseman Makes Sense for Sharks to Pursue
With the offseason starting to heat up, the New York Rangers will be a team to keep an eye on and one that could be very busy.
Coming off a bad year, the Rangers are a team that will be looking to make some improvements to a roster that needs some help. New York has been focused on retooling, creating cap space, getting young, and adding draft capital.
So far, they have been achieving their goals of reshaping the roster, but coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the fan base and the team can’t be happy. Chris Drury might be on the hot seat a bit, and he will need to have a strong offseason.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, despite having a lot of cap space to use, options to help them are limited. While New York might desire to make a splash, making smaller trades that have some upside could be the best course of action for the team.
The Rangers will certainly be looking to add talent, but they also have two players who appear to be prime trade candidates. While Vincent Trocheck appears to be one of the most likely players to be dealt, restricted free agent Braden Schneider could also be moved.
For teams that are looking for help defensively, Schneider is going to be a good option, and one team that he makes a ton of sense for is the San Jose Sharks.
Schneider Makes Sense for Sharks
While San Jose is a young team on the rise, they are one that is in need of some help on the blue line. It will be interesting to see what they do with the second overall pick in a couple of weeks. There are some defenders who could be an option for them with that pick, but adding Ivar Stenberg might be the right decision despite their depth up front.
With the Rangers' need for help at the forward position, these two teams make a lot of sense as potential trade partners. If some sort of deal could be worked out with William Eklund going to New York for a package built around Schneider, it could make a lot of sense for both sides.
Overall, while other teams will likely be interested, what the Sharks have could be very appealing to the Rangers. As the offseason continues, it will be interesting to see if these two sides are able to work out some sort of deal that benefits both.