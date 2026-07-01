NY Rangers' Defenseman Will Borgen Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple Teams
With free agency starting for the New York Rangers, there is going to be no shortage of news surrounding the team. Following a strong NHL Draft, there is still plenty for the team to do this offseason.
After a big night one of the NHL Draft in which they landed Alberts Smits and traded for Pavel Dorofeyev, New York now seemingly has a clear direction for their path forward. The retool for the team has been a bit bumpy, but with the addition of Dorofeyev, things look a lot better all of a sudden.
The Rangers are going to be a team looking to add young talent that can not only help them compete now, but in the future as well. At just 25 years old, Dorofeyev checks that box, and he will be providing them with a major boost in the scoring department.
While free agency heats up, the trade market should be as well. Recently, one name that hasn’t really been mentioned heading into the offseason did pop up for New York.
Will Borgen Drawing Interest
With the Ottawa Senators being among several teams interested in the Rangers’ defenseman, it will be interesting to monitor what happens going forward. Coming into the offseason, the two names that were most frequently mentioned have been Vincent Trocheck and Braden Schneider.
Trocheck is expected to be dealt this offseason after New York was entertaining offers on him before the trade deadline last year. However, they might have to wait to see Dylan Larkin get moved first, considering he is the top center available.
Furthermore, as a restricted free agent, all things have been quiet on the extension front for Schneider, which is a possible indicator that New York would like to move him as well.
While those two have been the names most mentioned, Borgen is an interesting one. The 29-year-old just recently signed a five-year, $20 million deal before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. For the Rangers, he has been on the third defensive pairing behind Adam Fox and Schneider. However, with some ability on the offensive end of the ice, he very well could be a second-pair player.
With teams being interested in him, perhaps the Rangers might prefer to move him rather than Schneider, who is quite a bit younger. As free agency starts to heat up and trade rumors continue to fly, it will be interesting to see if Borgen is indeed dealt.