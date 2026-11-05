NY Rangers' Dylan Garand Has Proven He's an NHL Goalie

The New York Rangers were able to snap their four-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues. In the win, it was goalie Dylan Garand who helped lead the way.

While there are very rarely must-win games in the early part of November, Tuesday night against the Blues was one that the team certainly wanted to win. The Rangers came into the matchup really struggling, and they needed to get back on track.

With the team on a four-game losing streak, there have been a number of issues that have held the group back. New York was making a lot of mistakes, and that doesn’t correlate with how they need to play.

The Rangers are a team that is built on playing good defense, and those breakdowns resulted in some of the struggles. Due to the injury to Igor Shesterkin, New York’s margin for error is slim, and they need to help their young goalie out the best that they can.

There has been a lot of talk about Garand’s play so far this season, but the young goalie has been put in an impossible spot early on. However, through 12 games, he has played well and has helped put the team in positions to win games.

Garand is an NHL Goalie

Nov 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand (33) defends the net in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has certainly been a lot of talk about whether or not Garand is an NHL goalie based on some of his performances this year. At just 24 years old, the young goalie didn’t make the team coming out of camp and the preseason.

However, when called up with injuries to Shesterkin and Korpisalo, he hasn’t shied away from the moment. Garand has played in 11 games straight now.

That is a major ask for any goalie, let alone one that is developing. Even though he is obviously a step down from one of the best goalies in the league in Shesterkin, he has been able to perform well.

Through 12 games played, he has saved 1.3 goals above expectation. This is a strong number considering some of the factors that he has had to deal with. Playing every game is not easy, and burning out for a goalie is certainly a real thing.

A lot of credit has to go to Garand, who has proven that he is an NHL goalie. Now, the Rangers will likely continue to ask a fair amount of him, and he could be in the picture long-term with how he has performed.