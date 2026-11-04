NY Rangers Snap Four-Game Losing Streak With Big Performance by Dylan Garand

The New York Rangers entered Tuesday night on a four-game losing streak, looking for a win over a beatable St. Louis Blues team.

During the rough stretch for the Rangers, one of the noticeable things for the team has been their starts to a game. When New York was playing well earlier in the season, they were getting leads and playing from ahead.

On Tuesday, while they didn’t give up a goal in the first period, they certainly weren’t playing their best hockey either. The Blues controlled play, especially in the first half of the period. New York would start to build some momentum of their own, but were unable to come up with a goal.

One issue for the team was that they committed three penalties in the first period. It is not easy to build momentum playing a man down, and that was the case for New York far too often in the period. Fortunately, Dylan Garand got off to a much better start in this one and was able to make 10 saves.

Rangers Build Momentum

WHAT A SEQUENCE 😤 pic.twitter.com/tD4Kl9YUCC — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 4, 2026

To start the second period, New York was able to kill the remaining minute of their third penalty, and then they struck on offense. On a pass from Tye Kartye, Adam Fox was able to score his second goal of the season on a nice shot from the slot. J.T. Miller was also able to get an assist, and it was each of their seventh of the year.

The Rangers would continue to play well in the period with a couple of good opportunities. Furthermore, Garand also remained perfect with another 11 saves in the period. Offensively, the second power play unit looked pretty good with a few nice chances, but the Rangers did commit another penalty during the period, which was their fourth of the game. The penalty kill was strong, but they were certainly playing with a little bit of fire.

STOPPED BY GARAND 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TgEbQ4cYKr — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 4, 2026

To start the third period, the Rangers committed their fifth penalty of the game, but once again were able to keep things scoreless. New York would extend their lead on a great play by their new center Will Cuylle. After breaking up a pass, he then got the offense started, which resulted in an easy goal for Oliver Bjorkstrand.

The game remained 2-0 until the Blues pulled their goalie in the waning moments, and the Rangers' defense held up once again. After a stop in the defensive zone, Miller hit Eeli Tolvanen with a pass and he buried a shot into the empty net for his first multi-point game of the season.

WHAT A SHOT 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/l2Ap6N0dBE — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 4, 2026

Unfortunately, Garand's shutout was spoiled with 57 seconds remaining in the game when Pius Suter scored off a rebound for his fourth goal of the season, to get the game to the final score of 3-1.

Next up for the Rangers will be another game at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.