NY Rangers Fans Can Now Stream Games on New DAZN Platform
There were likely points during the 2025-26 NHL regular season that New York Rangers fans would have been happy if their MSG provider didn’t work.
The team struggled to a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, providing the fan base with plenty of pain. At least if those people also rooted for their Madison Square Garden co-tenants, the New York Knicks, they had something to be excited about this past spring.
Excitement is on the rise once again for Rangers fans, given some of the new additions to the roster. Their performance on the ice will be much improved, and now fans are going to be able to consume that content in a new way.
It has been announced that teams that call MSG Networks and YES Network home are going to have a new streaming home with DAZN. All streaming content is going to be housed there, which effectively means the end of the Gotham Sports App.
Rangers moving to DAZN as streaming platform
That noise you heard was Rangers fans cheering that the Gotham Sports App will no longer be in use. Created in 2024 to combine all New York sports under one entity, fans consistently lodged complaints about how poor the experience was using the app.
Now, they should have a much better experience with DAZN, with migration occurring during the 2026-27 NBA and NHL seasons. A global streaming service known mostly for its combat sports and soccer airings in the United States, it is starting to grow into a streaming platform housing NHL, NBA and MLB teams.
“Our new strategic partnership with DAZN reflects the YES Network’s continued commitment to elevate the streaming experience for our direct-to-consumer subscribers and TV Everywhere users,” said Jon Litner, president and CEO, YES Network, in a statement. “DAZN offers a world-class technology platform and elite, live sports streaming expertise, and we look forward to working with them and MSG Networks to continue to serve Yankees and Nets fans, as well as fans of the teams carried by MSG, with the most compelling sports content in the country.”
More details will emerge in the coming months, but anyone who has a TV bundle through a cable provider will get access to DAZN for free. Other subscription plans have not been announced, but Gotham Sports App had various options, including one for $209.99 for the year.
Along with the Rangers and Knicks, the New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets will all be streamed on DAZN. People will be able to get local access to their teams even when they aren’t in the area, whether it be telecasts, highlights or news.
This is a major change, but a necessary one. While MSG Networks and YES Network aren’t facing some of the same issues that other local and regional networks are, this is a way to ensure they keep up with the times and grow their reach.
An entirely new audience is going to get to watch Pavel Dorofeyev, Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox hopefully lead the Blueshirts back to the postseason.