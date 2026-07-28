Breaking Down What Ceiling Could Be for NY Rangers Next Season
As the offseason starts to settle down, the New York Rangers should be mostly done with their offseason moves.
It was without a doubt a busy summer for the Rangers. With free agency settling down now, New York still might be entertaining adding to their forward group, but they should be mostly done with the offseason.
There was a lot of speculation about what would happen to Braden Schneider this summer, but things have been mostly quiet on that end, and unless a top nine forward is offered for the young defenseman, the Rangers might have him on their third-pair.
If this is the roster that the Rangers will be heading into next season with, it certainly appears to be improved compared to last year. Now, the big question is going to be after all of the changes, just how good can New York be next season?
What is the Ceiling for the NY Rangers After Free Agency?
With free agency mostly finished, the Rangers have made a ton of moves to improve the team both for next year and in the future. However, what the ceiling for the team could be is a great question.
Last season, New York coming in last place in the Eastern Conference certainly felt like they hit rock bottom. However, this was a team that traded away Artemi Panarin at the trade deadline and also had two key players in Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin miss time.
If the team didn’t trade away one of their best players and their other two stars were healthy, they would have undoubtedly had a better record.
Now, as the new-look roster gets set for this coming season, the goal will firstly be to win more games. On paper, the roster is much-improved, and there is reason to believe that the team will have quite the turnaround.
Adding Pavel Dorofeyev in the top six will provide them with a great scorer, capable of giving them 30+ goals next year. Furthermore, the additions of Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson on the blueline will also improve an area of weakness.
Also, the Rangers play in the Metropolitan Division, which is expected to be a bit weaker this coming season compared to the Atlantic. While being a Stanley Cup contender is unrealistic, a healthy New York team, perhaps with a little bit of development from their younger players, could certainly make the playoffs.