New York Rangers On SI

Breaking Down What Ceiling Could Be for NY Rangers Next Season

What is the ceiling going to be for the New York Rangers next season?

Nick Ziegler

May 8, 2025; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Peter Carr/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
May 8, 2025; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Peter Carr/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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As the offseason starts to settle down, the New York Rangers should be mostly done with their offseason moves. 

It was without a doubt a busy summer for the Rangers. With free agency settling down now, New York still might be entertaining adding to their forward group, but they should be mostly done with the offseason. 

There was a lot of speculation about what would happen to Braden Schneider this summer, but things have been mostly quiet on that end, and unless a top nine forward is offered for the young defenseman, the Rangers might have him on their third-pair. 

If this is the roster that the Rangers will be heading into next season with, it certainly appears to be improved compared to last year. Now, the big question is going to be after all of the changes, just how good can New York be next season?

What is the Ceiling for the NY Rangers After Free Agency?

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox with the puck
Apr 15, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With free agency mostly finished, the Rangers have made a ton of moves to improve the team both for next year and in the future. However, what the ceiling for the team could be is a great question. 

Last season, New York coming in last place in the Eastern Conference certainly felt like they hit rock bottom. However, this was a team that traded away Artemi Panarin at the trade deadline and also had two key players in Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin miss time. 

If the team didn’t trade away one of their best players and their other two stars were healthy, they would have undoubtedly had a better record. 

Now, as the new-look roster gets set for this coming season, the goal will firstly be to win more games. On paper, the roster is much-improved, and there is reason to believe that the team will have quite the turnaround. 

Adding Pavel Dorofeyev in the top six will provide them with a great scorer, capable of giving them 30+ goals next year. Furthermore, the additions of Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson on the blueline will also improve an area of weakness. 

Also, the Rangers play in the Metropolitan Division, which is expected to be a bit weaker this coming season compared to the Atlantic. While being a Stanley Cup contender is unrealistic, a healthy New York team, perhaps with a little bit of development from their younger players, could certainly make the playoffs. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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