NY Rangers Take Potentially Most NHL-Ready Defenseman in Mock Draft
The New York Rangers are getting set for an important NHL Draft, in which they will have two first-round picks.
Coming off a bad year, the Rangers will be seeking to improve a prospect pool that is lacking some talent. New York has had some struggles both drafting and developing players in recent years, and that will be key for them to improve.
With two first-round picks, it is going to present them with a great opportunity to get some new young talent. Of the two picks, it will be the fifth that is going to be key. This was a pick that the Rangers likely wished was a bit higher based on their record, but they will have some options when they are on the clock.
Depending on how the first four picks go in the draft, that will dictate a lot of what New York can do. However, one thing that appears to be a sure thing is that they will have some good defensemen to choose from.
Scott Wheeler of The Athletic (subscription required) recently released his final mock draft before the NHL Draft, and for the Rangers, he had them taking defenseman Albert Smits with the fifth overall pick.
Smits Could Be NHL-Ready
Due to the desire for New York to be better next season, Smits is a prospect who might be ready to contribute in the NHL right away. That is certainly a nice luxury to have, but he might not have the same upside as some of the other defensemen like Carson Carels and Keaton Verhoeff, who might be a year or two away.
However, since Chris Drury’s seat could be getting a bit warm, drafting a player who could come in and help either right away or very soon could be something that he desires with this pick.
Furthermore, with both help on the blue line and up front being needed, Smits would help them in that area. There is certainly a lot to like about him, but there will be a few different options to consider. This draft will feature a strong group of defensemen, but New York could also be interested in a center like Viggo Bjorck.
With a number of different options to choose from, who the Rangers take should provide some insight into their plan. If it is Smits at five, the team will certainly be looking for someone to help as soon as possible.