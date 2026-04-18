NY Rangers' Forward Has Very Uncertain Future With the Team This Offseason
With the season over for the New York Rangers, the players, coaches, and front office met with the media to answer questions and talk about the season. For one player, his future with the team seems very uncertain.
The Rangers finished the season with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and will have the third-highest odds of landing the number one pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. It was undoubtedly a surprise to see the franchise have this poor a season, but it was an unfortunate year for the franchise.
Since New York has now missed the playoffs for two straight years, the pressure is going to be on to have a good offseason. With one high draft pick, another later on in the first round, and a plethora of cap space, the Rangers are going to have a lot of flexibility. However, while they should be looking to add, they also might be looking to move on from some players.
Not every veteran that was rumored to be traded at the deadline was moved, and New York might explore those possibilities once again. One player who will undoubtedly be mentioned in the rumors is Vincent Trocheck.
Trocheck’s Future With Rangers is Uncertain
Due to the trade rumors that surrounded him at the deadline, there will undoubtedly be more in the coming months as well. It is much easier to move a player during the offseason than it is during the year, and that could end up resulting in him being moved.
With three years left on his contract at an AVV of $5.625 million, he is certainly going to be a movable piece for New York this summer, and could have more suitors than he did during the regular season.
While dealing with a major infection that cost him a good chunk of the season, Trocheck finished the campaign with 53 points in 67 games played. Compared to years past, it was a bit of a down season, but he is still certainly a capable forward.
As the Rangers look to do a bit of retooling, moving on from Trocheck is certainly going to be in the cards. New York is seemingly looking to still reshape some things, and there didn’t appear to be too much of an indication that they are definitely looking to bring him back. If that ends up being the case, it will be interesting to see what they do in order to replace one of their leading scorers this year.