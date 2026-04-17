NY Rangers' Season Rightfully Described With One Word
Following a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the New York Rangers have officially wrapped up a disappointing season.
While it was good to see the Rangers end the year on a high note, the 2025-26 campaign was not a good showing for the franchise. Even though they might not have been considered to be a title contender this campaign, they were expected to be much better than they were.
However, that never came to be, and the Rangers had one of the worst records in the league throughout the long season. For a franchise that is as storied and plays in a major market with high expectations, this was a very disappointing campaign.
Furthermore, with it being the second straight year in which they missed the playoffs, there is a growing unease about what the direction of the franchise is going to be. There are some nice pieces in place for the team to build around, but there is no sugarcoating what this season was like for the team.
Sara Civian of Bleacher Report recently wrote one word to describe every team in the NHL’s season; for the Rangers, it was "disastrous."
This Year Was a Complete Failure
Using the term disastrous to describe the season for New York is certainly fair when looking at the overall picture. Coming into the year, this was a franchise that was expected to be a playoff contender. However, a really bad start to the campaign at home to begin the year set a terrible tone, and the team was never able to recover.
Furthermore, with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and one of the worst records in the entire NHL, it was a bit of a blow to the team’s reputation.
Even though it might have been a terrible campaign, there were some bright spots, and there is reason to be optimistic going forward. This is a team that has some anchors on all three levels with Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox, and Igor Shesterkin. Furthermore, they also had some young talent step up in expanded roles, especially down the stretch.
While the team might have been a bit better down the stretch and looked a lot more respectable, they really had some tough times early on. Now, with the offseason starting for New York, the focus will be on retooling and trying to get back into the playoff conversation next year.