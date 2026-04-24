NY Rangers Forward Should Be Considered a Building Block for the Team
The New York Rangers have wrapped up the 2025-26 season and will be heading into the offseason with plenty of questions that will need to be answered.
After finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers are going to be heading into an offseason in which they will be making some significant changes. Missing the playoffs two years in a row is not something that the franchise wants to have happen, making this winter a pivotal one.
As New York starts to think about what the future will look like for the team, they will likely still be looking to shake things up for their roster. At the trade deadline, the team elected to deal Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings. Furthermore, another player that was frequently mentioned in trade rumors was Vincent Trocheck. Even though the team might not have been able to move him before the deadline, with more options available this winter, the Rangers could seek to trade him.
While the Rangers might look to unload some more veteran talent like Trocheck, another player who could be on the block is their former first overall pick, Alexis Lafreniere. However, a strong end to the campaign for the winger should result in him being considered a building block for the future.
Strong Finish From Lafreniere Should Result in Him Being a Building Block
While Lafreniere might not be living up to expectations as a first overall pick, he has been a good player for the Rangers since being drafted. Even though it feels like he is a veteran of the team now, he is still just 24 years old, and he still can improve.
This season, while the team might have struggled overall, Lafreniere played really well in the last 25 games of the season. During that stretch, he totaled 12 goals and 13 assists, becoming a point-per-game player in an extended run.
For a team that struggled quite a bit offensively throughout the season, he was able to be a leading goal scorer for them after the Olympic break. Lafreniere has a ton of skill and, at his age, should be considered a player to build around.
The first line with him, Mika Zibanejad, and Gabe Perreault was really good toward the end of the season, and this is the unit that might be the featured group heading into next season. Barring them needing to make a massive splash, Lafreniere should be considered a building block for the team.