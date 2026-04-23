Potential NY Rangers Draft Pick Compared to Former Star Artemi Panarin
With the offseason underway for the New York Rangers, they will be working hard to begin their process of trying to turn this thing around quickly.
Following finishing last in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers had a very disappointing campaign. New York had some high expectations coming into the year, but fell well short of them.
Now, even though things did not go well for the team this campaign, they are going to have the ability to turn things around quickly. The Rangers will head into the offseason with a good amount of cap space to improve in either free agency or on the trade market.
Furthermore, while having cap space is important, the team is also going to have one of the top picks in the upcoming NHL Draft, and that can help them turn things around quickly. With the team having the third-highest odds for the first overall pick, they very well could be on the clock after the NHL Draft Lottery.
With this projected to be a strong draft at the top with some nice talent, New York could be adding a great player. One of the top prospects was just recently compared to a player who they just moved.
Adam Herman of Bleacher Report recently compared prospect Gavin McKenna to former Rangers star Artemi Panarin, who they traded this season to the Los Angeles Kings.
McKenna Would Fill Void for New York
While there is still some time before it will be known who is going to be the first overall pick, McKenna is going to be in the conversation. This is a draft that figures to have three potential first overall picks as of now, and McKenna is one of the most well-known.
Seeing the comparison to Panarin is certainly a good one for whoever drafts him, and he would be a great addition for the Rangers if that were the case. Panarin had a great career with New York before they traded him this season to the Kings. Even at 34 years old, he is still a point-per-game player and one of the best playmakers in the league.
McKenna appears to be that type of player, and adding an offensive threat like that to the roster would help turn things around. While the Rangers don’t know where they will be drafting, McKenna would be a fantastic selection for them based on a need for some improved offensive production.