NY Rangers Star Unsurprisingly Atop NHL Offseason Trade Board
The New York Rangers are a team that many hockey fans are going to be keeping a close eye on this offseason.
After finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season, recording only 77 points, pressure is mounting on President and General Manager Chris Drury to start turning things around in the Big Apple.
The Rangers have a lot of needs. They will be on the lookout for a top-six forward, a left-handed defenseman and organizational depth to replenish their pipeline. Accomplishing all of that in one offseason is easier said than done, but expect New York to be active, especially on the trade market.
Rumors will undoubtedly swirl, connecting the Rangers to players who become available, but they are also in a position of strength as sellers. They can replenish some strong assets, having the No. 1-ranked player in the NHL offseason trade board over at The Athletic (subscription required), Vincent Trocheck.
Vincent Trocheck is best trade chip in NHL this offseason
The veteran center is no stranger to trade rumors. His name was mentioned a ton ahead of the deadline this past season, with New York going as far as to scratch him for roster management purposes as they worked through proposals.
Ultimately, the Rangers decided to hold onto Trocheck, believing that his market would be stronger over the summer. That is probably an accurate assumption because there will be more teams looking to make additions now than in March, when only playoff teams were interested in parting with assets.
With his 12-team no-trade list dropping to 10 teams for the 2026-27 campaign, there will be at least two more teams for Drudy to negotiate and make a deal with.
There is a dearth of options for teams to sign in free agency, especially up the middle, which will increase Trocheck’s value this offseason even more. His $5.625 million AAV through 2029 is also relatively easy for teams to stomach, especially given the production he still provides.
In 67 games during the 2025-26 campaign, Trocheck recorded 53 points, scoring 16 goals and handing out 37 assists. A grizzled veteran, he does the dirty work to help a team win games, succeeding in the faceoff circle and killing penalties.
An Olympic champion who has 56 games of NHL playoff experience under his belt as well,
The list of suitors for Trocheck should be a lengthy one.
A bidding war could certainly ensue, which would greatly improve New York’s ability to restart this rebuild with some high-end assets being added.